Police ID man arrested, charged in the shooting at a West Philly Eid al-Fitr event

Police have identified one of the five people who were arrested following a shooting at a large Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, has been charged with multiple firearm charges and evading arrest.

Oglesby-Hicks is one of five people who police arrested following the shooting. The other suspects are two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Officials have not released their identities or said if they have been charged at this time.

The shooting took place Wednesday afternoon when around 1,000 people were gathered at the Clara Muhammad Square on 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 2:30 p.m. to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holiday, Ramadan. The Philadelphia Masjid -- a local mosque -- is located near the park.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers who were assigned to the event were writing tickets for cars parked at a nearby gas station when they heard about 30 gunshots.

“We’re under tables, we’re ducking behind cars. People were jumping on us. I’m just grabbing children," Faye Ball, who was at the event, said.

The officers observed two groups at the park shooting at each other, according to Bethel.

“I walked through this event and we know that the majority, 99 percent of the individuals at this event, are good people who wanted to have a good time," Bethel said. "And once again we have young people engaging in gunfire who just really destroyed the sanctity of what happened.”

The responding officers then spotted a man, two teen boys and a teen girl who were running away from the scene. Those four suspects were stopped by the officers who recovered four weapons, investigators said.

At the same time, a police officer approached an armed 15-year-old boy, according to Bethel.

The officer shot the teen in the left arm and leg, police said. Bethel said it's unknown at this time if the teen had initially fired at the officer but police recovered his weapon.

A man in his 20s, identified by a family member as Nhashon Tawfiq Richards, was also shot in the stomach while a teen was shot in the hands during the incident, Bethel said.

The 15-year-old, Richards and the other teen were all taken to the hospital and are all listed in stable condition, according to officials.

“We’re very, very fortunate today that we did not have more individuals shot or anyone killed," Bethel said.

The shooting led to a massive police presence in West Philadelphia. While officers were responding to the shooting, a police vehicle struck a 15-year-old girl, causing her to suffer a fractured leg, according to police.

“Clearly we send our prayers out to her and her family," Bethel said. "That is not our intended purpose and we will make sure we will be following up with her and her family to let them know that.”

Richards' father, Corey Taylor, said his son was responsive and undergoing surgery.

"I’m tired of all the violence and the nonsense that’s going on. We can do better as a people, as all Homo sapiens, human beings," Taylor said. "That we need to do better, love one another and we all can live in prosperity, peace and harmony and stop hating one another. Over what someone else got or dislike over a female or some type of hood affiliation or whatever. It’s stupid. And it’s nonsense. People’s lives are priceless. Appreciate and value your life. I love my son. I love my children. I love society. Anyone can get their life together. Anyone can!"

Blankenburg Elementary School is also located nearby on 4600 Girard Avenue though classes did not take place on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Police as well as the ATF Philadelphia Field Division are both investigating the incident.

Political leaders react to the shooting

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro responded to the shooting on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The @PAStatePolice are in contact with @PhillyPolice, and we have offered our Administration's full support as they respond to this afternoon's shooting in West Philly.



Eid should always be a time of joy for our Muslim neighbors — and I grieve for every member of the… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 10, 2024

Philadelphia councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) also released a statement on the shooting.

“I started my day celebrating Eid with families at the Philadelphia Masjid. Never did I imagine that only a few hours later, I would be rushing back to the scene, this time to comfort victims of a mass shooting," Gauthier wrote. “It is heartbreaking that thousands of my constituents were traumatized during what was supposed to be a holy and joyful day. Police officers were on the scene when the shooting started. I thank PPD for their swift and courageous response, which prevented this mass shooting from being much, much worse."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also took to X to share her thoughts on Thursday's shooting saying in part, "Every community of faith has the absolute right and need to worship in peace."

We stand united with the Muslim community, and vow to work together to restore balance and light to our communities. — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) April 11, 2024

Community reacts to the shooting

Several community members also reacted to the shooting.

"I feel hurt. I feel embarrassed. It's just disgusting to see," Greg Rodriguez, a community member, told NBC10.

Saifullah Muhammad, an event coordinator for Masjid who organized Wednesday's event, told NBC10 he was inside the mosque preparing food when he heard the shooting.

"When I came upstairs and I'd seen the chaos and the influx of people you know running away from the danger as they should," he said.

Muhammad told NBC10 his community is disheartened by the incident and said the type of violence that occurred Wednesday is a sad reality they're all too familiar with.

"Regrettably, these things are all occurring things," he said. "We're finding it in synagogues. We're finding it in Super Bowl celebrations. I mean it's just everywhere."

Muhammad said he's asking his community and parents to step up to fight the issue of gun violence.

"This is our youth," he said. "You know we have to find a way to communicate with them. Regrettably, today nothing is sacred."

Alem Smallwood, the owner of Tropical Treats, said he was working the event with his staff.

"I didn't see what was going on," he said. "I just heard a bunch of screaming. You know, people running. Guests crashing into the truck."

Smallwood said he hires his workers to keep them off the streets and that his young employees were his first concern.

"It's kind of mixed emotions with it," Smallwood said. "Shocking but not surprising."

On Thursday, anti-violence activists took to the streets to offer resources and guidance to community members impacted by the shooting.

"Our community is constantly traumatized by gun violence every day and what's not happening is enough people talking about trauma and conflict resolution," Sajda Blackwell, a West Philadelphia community activist, told NBC10. "Let's talk about how we prevent this from happening."

This incident is currently under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit. The officer who shot the teen boy is currently on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, call 215-686-TIPS.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.