In Other News: Jenkins Cut, Gritty’s Words & Drake Sets a Record

As news of new coronavirus cases and what you need to do to stay safe take over your news feeds, here are some stories to give your mind a break.

Malcolm Jenkins, one of the most recognizable sports stars in Philadelphia, has been released by the Eagles.

Jenkins, who helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship in 2018, will become an unrestricted free agent, the team said in a statement posted to their website.

The Patriots have a GOAT-sized void on their roster at quarterback following the reported departure of Tom Brady, who announced on social media on Tuesday morning "my football journey will take place elsewhere." Brady has not said where he will sign when free agency opens on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus kept some voters and poll workers at home and hampered efforts to open some polling sites on Tuesday as three states held Democratic presidential primary contests amid a global pandemic.

The world's most popular mascot — (Sorry, Phillie Phanatic, but let's be honest with ourselves at this point) — has returned in a letter he posted to Twitter.

Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart.

The rapper's latest track, "Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of "Glee" held on the chart.

St. Patrick's Day in 2020 is a holiday like no other. Irish-Americans adjusted their celebrations because of the coronavirus outbreak. But that didn't stop people from showing their Irish pride. NBC10 Delaware bureau reporter Tim Furlong reports.

Sun and warmer air are moving in on Wednesday, but there's rain on the horizon. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has your most accurate forecast.

Wednesday brings another seasonal day. Highs in the mid 50s with and mostly sunny.

Our best chance of rain arrives Thursday, especially during the morning. Warm air streams over the area, bringing highs into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. By Friday, a few scattered showers or even a spot thunderstorm are possible. Highs hit the mid 70s.