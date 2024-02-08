An upcoming movie is shining new light on one of the most shocking incidents in Philadelphia’s history; the caught-on-camera abduction of Carlesha Freeland-Gaither nearly a decade ago.

“Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story” is scheduled to air on Saturday, Feb. 10, on Lifetime. It tells the true story of Carlesha Freeland-Gaither, a woman who was abducted at knifepoint in Philadelphia and held hostage for three days.

The abduction of Carlesha Freeland-Gaither and the 'hero' who tried to stop it

On Nov. 2, 2014, Freeland-Gaither, a nursing aide who was 22 at the time, was returning home after visiting her godson.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At 9:40 p.m., Freeland-Gaither stepped off a bus and began walking along West Coulter Street in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

As she walked, a man, later identified as Delvin Barnes, grabbed Freeland-Gaither and threw her in a gray Ford Taurus that was parked along the street. Surveillance video captured the abduction.

A surveillance photo of the abduction.

Police said Freeland-Gaither tried to fight back by striking Barnes with a hammer. He then threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop.

Dwayne Fletcher told NBC10 that he witnessed the kidnapping. He was walking along Greene Street, near Coulter Street, when he heard Freeland-Gaither screaming. He ran back to Coulter Street where he spotted Barnes pushing Freeland-Gaither into the car. Fletcher said he yelled at Barnes, but backed off when he noticed Barnes was carrying a 12-inch knife.

“He heard me because I was screaming, ‘Yo! You! What are you doing?! Yo, you!’ I don’t know if her screams overpowered mine, but [Barnes] was moving fast though,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher called 911 as he watched the rear passenger window of the Taurus break. At first Fletcher thought it was a gunshot that broke the window. He would later learn that Freeland-Gaither kicked it out while trying to escape. Moments later, the car was gone and Fletcher called police again. He also picked up Freeland-Gaither’s smartphone and glasses that were on the ground. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after.

“I just cried and cried. I don’t even know her, but it just happened," Fletcher said. "I feel as though I didn’t do enough at the time."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Jim Sloan, who was a Philadelphia police detective and lead investigator in the case at the time, would later credit Fletcher with helping investigators save Freeland-Gaither.

“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think the same outcome would have happened. This man is a hero,” Sloan said during a news conference in 2014.

The multistate search for Carlesha Freeland-Gaither

Video of the violent abduction made national headlines. Freeland-Gaither’s mother, Keisha Gaither, sobbed as she pleaded for her daughter’s safe return.

A photo of Carlesha's mother, Keisha Gaither, begging for her daughter's safe return.

Investigators with the ATF received information to be on the lookout for the Ford Taurus. Authorities released surveillance images as the search expanded from Philadelphia to Aberdeen, Maryland, where Freeland-Gaither’s ATM card had been used by a man on the morning of Nov. 3, 2014.

A tip from a woman who lived in Havre De Grace, Maryland, also helped investigators in their search. The woman found a bag of trash that included a receipt from an ACME supermarket in Northeast Philadelphia, a bag of Herr’s potato chips and shattered glass. The woman told NBC10 she initially didn’t think much of it, but later called police after talking to a friend about Freeland-Gaither’s abduction.

Investigators analyzed surveillance video from the Northeast Philly ACME. The video showed Barnes buying the same potato chips that the woman found in her driveway.

Investigators also tracked Barnes’ Ford Taurus through a GPS device that had been placed inside the vehicle by the car dealership. Officials said the dealership had installed the GPS in the sedan when Barnes bought it because he had bad credit.

The rescue of Carlesha Freeland-Gaither and arrest of Delvin Barnes

On Nov. 5, 2014, investigators found Barnes and Freeland-Gaither inside the damaged Taurus in the parking lot of a shopping center in Jessup, Maryland, after receiving a tip from the ATF Office in Richmond, Virginia. Law enforcement officers surrounded the vehicle. Barnes then climbed from the backseat to the front seat as ATF agents drove their cars to block the Taurus in.

Freeland-Gaither screamed for help as the agents moved in, saying she was the woman who had been abducted in Philadelphia.

Barnes was arrested after he stepped out of the vehicle and Freeland-Gaither, who had suffered injuries but was in good condition, was taken to a Maryland hospital.

Sloan recounted meeting Freeland-Gaither at the hospital.

“I entered the room. She was upset. I just told her, ‘I’ve been looking for you,’” Sloan said. “She started to cry and hugged her mother.”

Freeland-Gaither returned to Philadelphia three days after the kidnapping. Her mother smiled as she spoke during the news conference announcing her daughter had been found.

“I’m taking my baby home,” she said. “Thank you. Thank you so much.”

Delvin Barnes had ‘problems with women’

Philadelphia Police Mugshot of Delvin Barnes.

At the time of his arrest, Barnes was already wanted for attempted murder and rape charges in connection to a separate incident in which he raped and tried to kill a teenager in Virginia in October 2014, according to officials. Investigators said Barnes hit the teen with a shovel and took her to a mobile home where he doused her in bleach and gasoline before she escaped.

Barnes told investigators he didn’t know Freeland-Gaither and abducted her at random, hoping to steal money from her so that he could travel to Virginia to see his daughter.

Barnes pleaded guilty to the kidnaping and was sentenced to 35 years in prison on June 30, 2016. The now 47-year-old remained incarcerated in a federal prison in California due to being federally tried in the multi-state case, according to online records.

Aside from the two incidents in 2014, Barnes had an extensive criminal history.

He was arrested in November 2005 by Philadelphia police and charged with rape, burglary, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, according to court documents.

Police reports obtained by NBC10 stated Barnes beat, sexually assaulted and held his estranged wife captive, defying a protection from abuse order. The woman is also the mother of his child, family members said.

Barnes’ uncle told NBC10 that his nephew was the son of a minister and had trouble with women in the past.

“It’s just hard for me to accept the viciousness of it, not necessarily surprised,” Barnes’ uncle said. “You know some men grow up having problems with women so they take it out on women. Apparently, he’s one of them.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.