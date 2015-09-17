Latest Weather Forecast

We’ll continue to see scattered showers and periods of steadier rain Monday morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be wide-ranging — depending on the neighborhood — thanks to a warm front slicing the region in half. Northern locations, like the Lehigh Valley, will only rise to the mid 40s. Philadelphia will hit the mid 50s. Areas further south will hit the mid 60s!

The rain will start to fizzle out and exit the area around 3 p.m. This will set us up for a dry New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve high temperatures will rise to the low 50s. It will be breezy and partly sunny. By midnight, the temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with wind gusts around 25 mph.

New Year’s Day will be dry, too. Temperatures won’t be as mild. Highs should cap in the low 40s. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph will make it feel more like the 30s all day.

Rain returns to the forecast late week, Friday into Saturday.

MONDAY: Areas of fog and periods of rain. Gusty thunderstorms possible during the afternoon across south Jersey and Delaware.

HIGH: 54 Philly / 44 Allentown / 66 Dover

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Mostly sunny and pleasant.

HIGH: 50

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Blustery & bright with sunshine.

HIGH: 43

THURSDAY: Sunny.

HIGH: 49

FRIDAY: Rain likely.

HIGH: 55

SATURDAY: Early showers exit. Partly cloudy and mild.

HIGH: 52

SUNDAY: Bright & blustery.

HIGH: 48