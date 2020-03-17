As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause lockdowns and restrictions across the nation, the Jersey Shore is still seeing an influx of people heading to the beach. But one top lawmaker in a coastal county is urging people to stay away.

“We can’t have this influx of people here,” Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said.

Jackie Mahoney of Media, Pennsylvania, and her family are part of the many people who headed to the shore as the new coronavirus continues to spread in their area.

“Just figured it was easier to socially distance ourselves down here and nothing better than being at the beach,” Mahoney said.

Yet while the recent surge has given Jersey Shore businesses a boost, Thornton still urged second homeowners and others to not visit for the next two weeks. He told NBC10 the Jersey Shore already had limited resources during the off-season that are now strained even more. He also warned that the out-of-towners ran the risk of infecting people who were visiting the shore from other areas.

Meanwhile, in Margate, Atlantic County, the tables are set at Downbeach Deli but only takeout is allowed. After laying off seven people, the owner, Buddy Della Fave, is hoping that customers will keep coming.

“We’ll see how this week goes and we’ll see if I have to do anymore layoffs,” he said. “I’m trying not to but it’s getting scary.”

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in either Atlantic or Cape May counties. Thornton believes the situation will change very soon however. He’s hoping out-of-towners will heed his warning.

“Please don’t come down and use your second home or stay with family that you have here as if it was vacation time,” he said. “This isn’t a vacation. This is a crisis.”

