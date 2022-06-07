I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail

The fifth annual Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail is back again this summer at some of Pennsylvania's best spots for the sweet treat

The best creameries and ice cream shops from all across Pennsylvania are ready for the fifth annual Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail.

Between June 1 and September 10, if you visit at least 10 of the 30 participating Pennsylvania ice cream shops, you can complete the trail and receive a Scooped stainless-steel ice cream scooper.

This year, Scooped has gone mobile - no app download required. Right from the Visit PA website, you can sign up for free and prepare yourself to participate in the ice cream trail for 2022.

Completing four simple steps will lead you down the trail to success:

Sign up online and log in to Scooped: an Ice Cream Trail Pick one of the shops listed and make a purchase Get a 4-digit pin code at checkout Check in and repeat these steps at a total of 10 locations to win

Those who complete the trail will be sent a notification to fill out a mailing address form so the scooper can be sent to their kitchen.

For officials rules and more information, click here. Enjoy!