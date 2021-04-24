‘I Miss Her so Much': Family Marks 7th Birthday of Missing Girl Dulce María

Lee la historia en español aquí

It has been more than 18 months since 6-year-old Dulce María Alavez stroke pain in her family after she disappeared from a New Jersey playground.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I miss her so much, all I want is to see her again, hug her," said Norma Pérez, the little girl's grandmother.

In hopes of garnering support and keeping the little girls memory alive, the family plans to buy candles and a cake to celebrate her 7th birthday Sunday.

“I will not lose faith, and I hope to hear something from my granddaughter saying that she is okay, that she is going to arrive with us," the grandmother said.

On the eve of the girl's birthday, investigators are now working in collaboration with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to develop an computerized image of what Dulce would look like today.

Authorities believe Dulce was abducted while she was playing with her 8-year-old niece at a park back in September 16 of 29019.

According to police, 10 minutes later, the mother say the 3-year-old boy crying, and her daughter nowhere to be found.

“I know that there's somebody that knows something but it's scared to come forward... I believe there's more than one person that knows," said Jackie Rodríguez, former spokesperson of the family.

The Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari also said they are working on "new developments," although they declined to elaborate.