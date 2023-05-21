I-95 Reopened After Police Investigation

I-95 was closed down for some time Sunday night due to police activity.

The highway was shut down from Penns Landing to South Philadelphia — northbound between Exit 17 - PA 611 Broad St and Exit 19 - I-76 East/Walt Whitman Bridge. All the lanes were closed but have since been reopened.

PennDOT posted the initial closing of the lanes on Twitter around 9 p.m. and all the lanes were back open by 10 p.m.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-95 northbound between Exit 17 - PA 611 Broad St and Exit 22 - I-676/US 30. All lanes closed. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) May 22, 2023

CLEARED: Police activity on I-95 southbound between Exit 20 - Columbus Blvd/Washington Ave and Exit 17 - PA 611/Broad St. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) May 22, 2023

Police could be seen blocking an exit in the area, but it is unknown why they were.

There is no word from officials on what caused the lanes to close at this time.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.