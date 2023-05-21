Philadelphia

I-95 Reopened After Police Investigation

There is no word from officials on what caused the lanes to close at this time.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

I-95 was closed down for some time Sunday night due to police activity.

The highway was shut down from Penns Landing to South Philadelphia — northbound between Exit 17 - PA 611 Broad St and Exit 19 - I-76 East/Walt Whitman Bridge. All the lanes were closed but have since been reopened.

PennDOT posted the initial closing of the lanes on Twitter around 9 p.m. and all the lanes were back open by 10 p.m.

Police could be seen blocking an exit in the area, but it is unknown why they were.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

