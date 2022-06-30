Crash Closes I-95 in Delaware County

A multiple-vehicle crash closed a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Thursday morning rush.
The southbound lanes were shut down before 4 a.m. at Exit 3A (U.S. Route 322 West / West Chester). The closure went to Exit 2 (Route 452 / Market Street), according to PA511. The closure remained in place at 5:30 a.m.
SkyForce10 showed debris on the roadway and crews working to clean it up just before 6 a.m. Part of the wheel basin of a car could be seen detached on the roadway.
Drivers were being forced off onto Route 322, which you could use to get to Chichester Avenue to get back onto I-95, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. Route 322 backed up with drivers forced off I-95.
Drivers could avoid the closure entirely by using Route 291 or U.S. Route 13 and accessing I-95 via Chichester Avenue.
This story is developing and will be updated.