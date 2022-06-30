first alert traffic

Crash Closes I-95 in Delaware County

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A multiple-vehicle crash closed a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Thursday morning rush.

The southbound lanes were shut down before 4 a.m. at Exit 3A (U.S. Route 322 West / West Chester). The closure went to Exit 2 (Route 452 / Market Street), according to PA511. The closure remained in place at 5:30 a.m.

SkyForce10 showed debris on the roadway and crews working to clean it up just before 6 a.m. Part of the wheel basin of a car could be seen detached on the roadway.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers were being forced off onto Route 322, which you could use to get to Chichester Avenue to get back onto I-95, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. Route 322 backed up with drivers forced off I-95.

Drivers could avoid the closure entirely by using Route 291 or U.S. Route 13 and accessing I-95 via Chichester Avenue.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficDelaware CountyInterstate 95
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us