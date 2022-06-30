Crash Closes I-95 in Delaware County

A multiple-vehicle crash closed a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Thursday morning rush.

The southbound lanes were shut down before 4 a.m. at Exit 3A (U.S. Route 322 West / West Chester). The closure went to Exit 2 (Route 452 / Market Street), according to PA511. The closure remained in place at 5:30 a.m.

ALL LANES CLOSED on I-95 southbound in Delco between Rt-322 at Rt-452 due to a crash. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dOxlrWoBcw — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) June 30, 2022

SkyForce10 showed debris on the roadway and crews working to clean it up just before 6 a.m. Part of the wheel basin of a car could be seen detached on the roadway.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers were being forced off onto Route 322, which you could use to get to Chichester Avenue to get back onto I-95, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. Route 322 backed up with drivers forced off I-95.

Drivers could avoid the closure entirely by using Route 291 or U.S. Route 13 and accessing I-95 via Chichester Avenue.

This story is developing and will be updated.