What to Know New Jersey State Police have released video that shows the lead up to what they say was a road rage murder that began in South Philly and ended with a shooting in Camden County last month.

Louis Ciccanti, a SEPTA worker, was found dead in his crashed car on I-76 on Jan. 24, 2022.

Police hope someone helps them track down the Ciccanti's killer.

More than a week after a SEPTA worker was gunned down inside of his Mercedes Benz sedan, leading to an hourslong closure of busy Interstate 76 in South Jersey, police released video that shows the lead-up to the deadly road rage shooting.

Louis Ciccanti, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was involved in a single-car crash in the eastbound lanes of I-76 just before the Route 42 Freeway in Mount Ephraim around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, New Jersey State Police said. Ciccanti was driving a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500 at the time and crashed into a barrier in a construction zone.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and an unidentified black sedan vehicle were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 76 in the area of Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, P.A. when they became involved in a 'road rage' incident," New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post. "Surveillance video from the Walt Whitman Bridge captured both vehicles continuing over the bridge into New Jersey onto Interstate 76 eastbound."

State troopers later found Ciccanti's body inside the Mercedes. The other driver was long gone.

A spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 Ciccanti was a SEPTA employee.

Investigators asked for the public's help in trying to figure out what occurred before and during the crash. They asked for people to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

The busy roadway reopened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.