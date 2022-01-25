A driver who smashed into a barrier in a construction zone leading to an overnight closure of Interstate 76 in Camden County, New Jersey, was found dead inside the car and investigators are trying to figure out what killed him.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-76 just before the Route 42 Freeway around 10:30 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police said. State troopers found the driver of the black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500 dead.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While the road was closed for hours, police tried to figure out what led to the man's death. Investigators could be seen overnight walking across the five lanes of traffic searching for clues near the Interstate 295 interchange.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the victim died as a result of injuries not related to the crash," state police said in a Facebook post. "While driving on Interstate 76, the victim succumbed to his injuries and his vehicle went off the road where it struck a traffic barrier."

Investigators asked for the public's help in trying to figure out what occurred before and during the crash. They asked for people to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org. Tips can be made anonymously.

The busy roadway reopened around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.