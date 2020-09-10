What to Know Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, New Jersey, is accused of installing mirrors on the interior doors of the stalls of a middle school bathroom in order to spy on girls.

Mahley was an HVAC contractor who was doing work at Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township.

Investigators said staff at the school discovered the mirrors and called police.

Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), invasion of privacy and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography).

On Wednesday, staff members at Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township found mirrors that had been installed on the interior doors of the stalls inside a girl’s bathroom. They later determined Mahley had placed the mirrors there in order to peer at the girls through an air conditioning vent above the bathroom stalls. They then contacted police.

Mahley was an eight-year employee of Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc. in Westville, New Jersey. The company, which is cooperating with the investigation, was contracted by the Gloucester Township Board of Education to perform HVAC services at the school.

Board of Education officials ordered a full inspection of all schools and facilities Mahley may have had access to. They have not uncovered any additional suspicious activity at this time. Investigators are also reaching out to other businesses Mahley may have worked for in the past.

If you believe you may have been a victim of Mahley or have information on him, please call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500. You can also email police@gtpolice.com, call the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560 or send an anonymous tip by texting “TIP GLOTWPPD” and your message to 888777.