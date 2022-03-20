Husband Wounds Wife, Kills Man in Parking Lot of Berks Co. Walmart

A man critically wounded his wife and killed the man she was with at a busy Walmart parking lot in Berks County in a case of domestic violence, police said.

There were various patrons, including children, in and around the store when the suspect arrived at the Brookshire Square Shopping Center in Wyomissing and shot his wife, Wyomissing Police Department Chief John Phillips said.

The other man tried to get away in an SUV, but he was fatally shot as he drove, with the SUV crashing before coming to a stop, Phillips said. Police were also investigating a sedan that appeared to have its driver's side window shot out.

Tasha Richardson said she was near the front of the Walmart when employees came running through the store and told people to head to the back because of a possible active shooter.

“It’s really scary because we were at the door. We were in self-checkout. It’s right at the door. We were on our way outside,” Richardson said.

Phillips said the situation could have been a lot worse.

“We have kids coming in and out of all these stores all the time. It could have been a real tragedy, more than what it already is,” he said.

Police officers quickly arrived and arrested the gunman. Authorities did not immediately release the name of the suspect or the deceased.

The woman remained in critical condition Sunday morning.