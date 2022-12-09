Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains

The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10.

The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.

Capaldi was last seen at her Sellersville home where she lived with her husband near the intersection of High and E. Church streets back on Oct. 10. On Friday, crime scene investigators spent several hours searching the home and the property behind it. They brought along cadaver dogs.

She was reported missing by her daughter two days later. Investigators said a few personal items, including her wallet, were also missing from the home. Most of her belongings, including her cell phone, keys and car were left behind, however.

Capaldi worked from home and was not known to travel outside the area alone. She mainly stayed in or around the house, unless running errands or with family members, according to investigators.

“It’s just been my experience that people don’t go missing unless they intend to go missing, there was a horrific accident or there was some terrible foul play," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in October.

The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday it would examine the remains found near Philadelphia International Airport.