Hundreds of Israeli hostages to be honored at Philadelphia's American Jewish History Museum

More than 200 painted portraits of Israeli hostages will be on display at Philadelphia’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

Local artists are shining a light on the hundreds of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas on October 7.

Philadelphia artist Sivia Katz Braunstein and a group of fellow women artists - Nancy Gordon, Deborah Morris Zakheim, Judy Rohtbart, Jane Bennett, Carol Lert, Sue Seif, Carol Sack Denmark – volunteered their time and talent to paint portraits of each hostage, including the dead, the freed and those still in captivity.

Showcasing the poignant work of eight local artists, Their Portraits depicts the individual stories of more than 200 hostages taken from Israel by Hamas.



Witness the power of art to inspire empathy and solidarity and join us in acknowledging their courage, fostering… pic.twitter.com/Z4xqQZuoJm — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) March 5, 2024

“In our core exhibition, we document how the American Jewish community has demonstrated resilience and responded to crises throughout U.S. history,” Chief Public Engagement Officer at the Weitzman Emily August said in a news release. “What these artists have done in honoring the hostages will become a part of the ongoing story of American Jewish life that we strive to explore every day in our Museum.”

This special art installation spans the museum's third-floor atrium and will be open from March 8 through April 14.

For more information visit theweitzman.org.