Daunte Wright

Hundreds March in Center City to Protest Deadly Police Shooting of Daunte Wright

The crowd gathered in Center City Tuesday night.

By NBC10 Staff

Around 200 people are marching through Philadelphia to protest the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota. 

The crowd gathered in Center City Tuesday night. So far the march has been peaceful, with no reports of altercations or arrests. Philadelphia police officers have been riding alongside the protesters to monitor. 

The protest is one of many that have taken place across the country following Wright’s death on Sunday. The 20-year-old African American man was fatally shot by Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. 

Both Potter and the Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon resigned after body camera footage of the incident was released. 

Gannon said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser. She can be heard on her body camera video shouting “Taser! Taser!” More coverage on the shooting, investigation and nationwide reactions can be found here.

Daunte WrightPhiladelphiaMinnesota
