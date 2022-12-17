Human Remains Found Inside Philadelphia Rowhome

Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section on Friday.

Investigators had been on the 5200 block of Burton Street for days after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there.

Philadelphia police confirmed unidentified body parts were found in a basement. Our newsgathering partners at KYW Newsradio said that on Thursday, a day after police executed a search warrant at the home, investigators uncovered a foot under cement.

The question that remains for police: whose remains were they?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Neighbors near Burton and Bridge streets tell NBC10 they haven’t seen the family who lived there in quite some time, and they don’t know where they went. They said they do know the disturbing situation has them shaken.

“To find something like that on this block, when you have a bunch of kids running around? It’s unbelievable,” a neighbor said. “It’s sad. And this is Christmas coming up. My heart goes out to the family, man. It's sad. It’s a sad day.”

The neighbors said investigators have hauled multiple dumpsters of trash out of the home.

Police have not said how long they’ll be there.