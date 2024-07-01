Philadelphia

Howl at the Moon and Down Nightclub closing in Philly, effective July 1

By Kaleah Mcilwain

On Monday, Howl at the Moon announced on social media that it will be closing its Philadelphia location which also houses its Down Nightclub effective July 1, 2024.

The abrupt announcement comes after the establishment has been in Center City for more than a decade.

Howl at the Moon posted a message on Facebook which garnered many responses from patrons who expressed their confusion.

One commenter asked, what are next steps for people that put down deposits for future reservations? Howl at the Moon responded that all reservations will be refunded, and that people can contact events@howlatthemoon.com if they have any further questions.

On its main website, Philadelphia has been removed from the locations tab. Howl at the Moon has 12 locations, including one on a cruise line.

“We want to thank all of the many thousands of people who patronized us week after week along with our loyal staff throughout the years,” they also said in the post.

NBC10 has reached out to the company for comment but has not heard back yet.

