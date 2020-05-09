House Under Construction Collapses in Point Breeze, Damages Cars

A house under construction collapsed in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood Friday night, striking nearby vehicles and leaving debris scattered along the street.

The house fell around 11:30 p.m. along the densely packed 2000 block of Watkins Street, forcing the city’s Department of Licensing and Inspections to close off the street.

The multi-story row home, which was surrounded by other similar homes, fell forward and damaged cars parked across the road, leaving wooden construction material strewn on the roadway and the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported, and the collapse did not appear to cause major damage to the two adjacent houses.

NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei said a line of strong winds passed over Philadelphia near the time of the collapse, with the National Weather Service reporting sustained winds of 32 mph and gusts up to 41 mph. The licensing and inspections department, however, was still working to determine the official cause.