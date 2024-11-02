House fire leaves woman dead in Philadelphia; cause under investigation

Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning house fire that left a woman dead Saturday.

According to police, firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Gransback St. around 7:15 a.m.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was found and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to police. No arrests have been made.