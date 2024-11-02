Philadelphia

House fire leaves woman dead in Philadelphia; cause under investigation

The deadly house fire occurred early morning Saturday, Nov. 2, on the 3000 block of Gransback St.

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning house fire that left a woman dead Saturday.

According to police, firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Gransback St. around 7:15 a.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said a 37-year-old woman was found and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:19 a.m.

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

North Philly hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition; police seek driver

Northeast Philadelphia Nov 1

Hit-and-run driver launches woman 200 feet out of shoes, leaves her for dead

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us