Neighbors rescue two people after house goes up in flames in Gloucester County, NJ

By Cherise Lynch

Two people were rescued from a burning home in Gloucester County, New Jersey early Saturday morning.

Officials said first responders were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Woodbury just before 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers were told two adults had been pulled out of the fire by neighbors and were transported to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

NBC10 was on the scene, smoke and heavy flames could be seen coming from the home.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing.

