Teen charged in Woodbury, NJ arson spree

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have charged a 19-year-old Woodbury man with intentially setting at least three fires across the community since the beginning of the month -- including one in which a firefighter was injured.

Officials claim, during the course of setting these fires, Michael M. Lopez-Medina was linked to fires that happened at a vehicle, a shed and, eventially a vacant building that once served as a home for the Sketch Player's Club.

On Monday, Lopez-Medina was charged with aggrevated arson and aggrevated assault -- as a firefighter was injured in responding to one of the three fires that, officials claim, he set.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Lopez-Medina is believed to have set three fires in Woodbury this month, starting with a vehicle along Salem Avenue in Woodbury on Feb. 1, a shed at the Carriage House Apartments on the 500 block of N. Evergreen Avenue on Feb. 3 and the former Sketch Player's Club, along the 400 block of Glover Street on Feb. 7.

Lopez-Medina is in custody at the Salem County Correctional Facility and, officials said, an investigation into these fires is still ongoing.