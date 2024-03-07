Firefighters are battling a huge fire in Monroe Township, New Jersey Thursday night.
SkyForce10 is over the scene and the fire appears to be burning at a warehouse.
At this time there is no information on what led to the fire or if the building was occupied or not.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.