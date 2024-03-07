Firefighters are battling a huge fire in Monroe Township, New Jersey Thursday night.

SkyForce10 is over the scene and the fire appears to be burning at a warehouse.

At this time there is no information on what led to the fire or if the building was occupied or not.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

