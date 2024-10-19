Pennsylvania

Flames engulf Chester Co. home Friday night

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are working to put out a very large house fire in Chester County on Friday night.

Crews were called out to a house on Isabella Road in Elverson just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 11 p.m. where a house could be seen totally engulfed in flames.

It appeared as though the roof collapsed and the windows were blown out.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As SkyForce10 approached, the red glow from the fire could be seen from miles away.

NBC10 is working to find out what started the fire and if anyone was hurt.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2024 Oct 16

Are you registered to vote? Pa. registration deadline just days away

First Alert Traffic Sep 27

Philly Bike Ride, street festivals, free concerts bring weekend road closures. Your guide

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaChester County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us