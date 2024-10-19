Firefighters are working to put out a very large house fire in Chester County on Friday night.

Crews were called out to a house on Isabella Road in Elverson just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 18.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 11 p.m. where a house could be seen totally engulfed in flames.

It appeared as though the roof collapsed and the windows were blown out.

As SkyForce10 approached, the red glow from the fire could be seen from miles away.

NBC10 is working to find out what started the fire and if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.