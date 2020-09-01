Neighbors Pull Kids from Car After Philly Crash That Injured 6, Killed 1

Jarring surveillance video of a Philly crash shows the moment of impact with several vehicles Tuesday afternoon, before a crowd of people rushes to help - and get kids out of one car.

And the driver responsible for the crash fled the scene, where one man was killed and six people were injured, according to Philadelphia police.

Police said the high-speed crash occurred around 2 p.m. at Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street in Overbrook Park. A 2001 Honda cut off a 2013 Ford; the Ford then hit the Honda.

The impact sent the Honda into several parked cars. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford ran from the scene.

Officers arrived after hearing screaming, and discovered the injured people. A medic pronounced one man, 35, dead at the scene at 2:21 p.m.

Before emergency responders arrived, neighbors were seen pulling away pieces of mangled metal trying to save the victims.

Five other people - including a 5-year-old boy - were taken to various hospitals and placed in stable condition. A 61-year-old woman was also injured and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police did not immediately know her condition Tuesday.

More information on the missing driver was not immediately available.

Neighbors said there have been road safety issues at the intersection, with frequently speeding drivers and crashes. But none could remember anything this severe.

This story has been updated with references to the neighborhood as Overbrook Park.