Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Woman in Critical Condition

A woman was in critical condition Sunday after being hit by a driver who fled the scene in North Philadelphia.

Police said the woman had struck a parked vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. on the 200 block of E. Cheltenham Avenue, in the city’s Oak Lane neighborhood, and gotten out of her own car to survey the damage. That’s when, police said, another car drove by and hit her.

The driver did not stop and left the woman on the road. A boot could be seen on the street as police investigated.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.