Hey, ‘bread heads'! Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philly is now on Uber Eats

“Good morning bread heads. Yes! We are on Uber Eats.”

Cheesesteak and pizza lovers rejoice, Angelo’s Pizzeria South Philly is now available for delivery for the first time.

Danny DiGiampietro, owner of the popular pizza and sandwich business, announced the new move for them on Instagram on Wednesday while using the bread head filter.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

DiGiampietro spoke about how excited he has been about the restaurant group he’s created along with his partners.

The South Philly business located at 736 S. 9th Street has been pickup and cash only since it opened.

Offering a variety of pizza, cheesesteaks and hoagie options, customers of Angelo’s can find the majority of the same menu available on the Uber Eats app except hoagies.

Also to note, the prices are higher than what you pay in store.

Another nice perk of Angelo’s being available on Uber Eats is that customers will be able to order later.

The business’s hours on the app are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and Saturdays.

These hours are extended compared to the South Philly location that is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

This is because delivery through the app will not originate from the 9th Street location but rather a building located at 1308 West Girard Avenue, according to the app.

“This is just the first of many things coming down the pike,” DiGiampietro said in his social post. This is the latest new business venture DiGiampietro is taking on. In 2023, he teamed up with Bradley Cooper to open a food truck in New York called Danny & Coop’s.