"Good afternoon 'breadheads,' come on down, get a cheesesteak."

That's what an aproned Bradley Cooper says in a video posted to social media Wednesday that shows him preparing Philadelphia cheesesteaks out of a food truck parked along the side of a street in New York's Greenwich Village.

The Hollywood star and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, native has apparently teamed up with Danny DiGiampietro, of South Philadelphia's Angelo's Pizzeria, for the new Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks venture.

In video posted on Angelo's Instagram page, someone off camera can be heard saying "Danny and Coop's" and "he's a natural," apparently in refence to Cooper's work at the grill.

The newly dubbed cheesesteak venture even apparently has its own website and Instagram handle, though nothing is posted to either as of Thursday morning.

People are talking though as Instagram posts show model Gigi Hadid grabbing some food from the truck Wednesday.

People reports that Hadid is romantically attached to Cooper. Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk, also stopped by the food truck with their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, according to People.

The cheesesteak truck stop led to long lines Wednesday. On Thursday, Angelo's posted to Instagram that the food truck would be opening up again on Thursday, "come get your cheesesteaks."

We will see what the future holds for Danny & Coop's.