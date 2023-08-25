Summer is soon coming to a close but that doesn't mean the fun ends, here's a guide to some of the major festivals happening in the Philadelphia region this fall.

The Delaware River Festival

Fun for everyone, the Delaware River Festival returns. This event offers free family-friendly fun on both the Philadelphia and Camden waterfront. There will be Riverlink ferry rides available all day for visitors to enjoy both Penns Landing and Wiggins Park. Activities include pedal boat rides, face painting, scavenger hunts and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The festival takes place along Penn's Landing, Philadelphia and Wiggins Park, Camden.

Doylestown Arts Festival

The Doylestown Arts Festival returns this year for a weekend of fun. Enjoy a selection of over 150 independent artists showcasing their work, multiple stages of live music and activities for all ages. This festival is free to attend.

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The festival expands a large part of downtown Doylestown, click here to find out how to get there and where to park.

Feria del Barrio

Celebrate Latino culture at Feria del Barrio. This festival will include music, dancing, delicious food, crafts and more.

When: Sunday Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 pm.

Where: This event takes place along N. 5th Street between Huntingdon and Somerset St. in Philadelphia.

OktoBEARfest

The Philadelphia Zoo OctoBEARfest is back. This adult-only event includes Oktoberfest beers on tap, pretzel-eating competitions and live performances by local DJs. You can purchase tickets for this event here.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Philadelphia Zoo

The Autumn Wine Festival

Popular rooftop bar Sunset Social is hosting the Autumn Wine Festival. Guests can enjoy 'Autumn-focused' wines from five vendors with light snacks. Tickets are available for this event here.

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Sunset Social located on the Cira Green Rooftop

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest

Enjoy live performances and fun activities at the Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest 2023. This free event will highlight arts and cultural organizations from the region and there will be a special performance from The Philadelphia Orchestra.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The Kimmel Center

South Philly Sausage Fest

Check out the South Philly Susafe Fest this fall. Enjoy food, beer, music, crafts vendors and flea marketers.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: This festival takes place along Broad St. and West Passyunk Ave. in Philadelphia

Fishtown FestivALE

The Fishtown FestivALE is all about good food and great drinks. This event features all types of local foods including burgers, brisket, Bavarian pretzels and of course cocktails and beer. Additionally, visitors can enjoy over 50 local art and retail vendors.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: This festival takes place along Frankford Ave. from Girard Ave to Palmer St. in Fishtown

Downingtown Fall Fest

The Downingtown Fall Fest is back this year to bring together thousands of people to celebrate all things fall. Expect, tons of food, fun crafts, and entertainment.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

Where: The festival takes place along Green St. and East Pennsylvania Ave. in the Borough of Downingtown, Chester County, Pa.

Philadelphia All-Star Craft Beer, Wine, and Cocktail Festival

The Philadelphia All Star Craft Beer, Wine, and Cocktail Music Festival is coming back to Citizens Bank Park for the 5th year in a row. This event has been voted top 10 "Best Beer Festivals" in the world by USA Today. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, games, giveaways and unlimited samples of over 250 craft beer, wine and cocktail options. Tickets are available to purchase here.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 - The festival will have two sessions, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Citizens Bank Park

West Craft Fest

Check out dozens of local vendors at the West Craft Fest this year. Shop jewelry, ceramics, art prints, clothing, natural body care, candles, stationery, children's gifts and more. Additionally, there will be food and live music for all to enjoy.

When: Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Rain date Oct. 1)

Where: The festival takes place along 40th and Woodland in West Philadelphia.

Midtown Village Fall Festival

The annual Midtown Village Fall Festival is back this year. This free event brings in thousands of visitors ready to enjoy all the autumn-themed events. Activities include live entertainment, food and drink sampling, crafters and activities for children.

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The festival will expand multiple streets in Midtown Village.

• 13th Street from Chestnut to Walnut

• 13th Street from Walnut to Locust

• Chestnut Street from Broad to 13th Street

• Chestnut Street from 13th to 12th Street

• Drury Street from 13th to 12th Street

• Sansom Street from Juniper to 13th Street

• Sansom Street from 13th to 12th Street

• Chancellor Street from 13th to Juniper Street

Harvest Festival on Filbert

A day of fun, Reading Terminal Market is set to host the Harvest Festival on Filbert. This event is free and visitors can enjoy live entertainment, puppet shows, axe throwing and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The festival will take place outside the Reading Terminal Market on Filbert Street.

Philly Wine Fest

Have an "elevated wine-tasting experience" at the Philly Wine Fest. This event is geared towards those who want to sample wine, enjoy food and live entertainment. For more information on how to purchase tickets click here.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 - There will be timed sessions available for this event.

Where: Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia

Roxtoberfest

Roxborough's annual Roxtoberfest is back with food trucks, craft brews, live music and German-themed entertainment.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Rain date Oct. 8)

Where: The festival will happen along Ridge Ave. between Lyceum Ave. and Leverington Ave in Philadelphia.

Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival

The Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival is back and this year the free event includes over 200 artists, artisans and decorative art vendors. Visitors will also experience live music and food from top Chestnut Hill restaurants. Children will be able to enjoy games and crafts.

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: This festival will take place along Germantown Ave. from Willow Grove Ave. to Rex Avenue. in Chestnut Hill

OctoberFeast

Enjoy the 7th annual OctoberFeast at Peddler's Village. This free event will be held rain or shine and feature food trucks, a beer garden and family activities.

When: Sunday, Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Peddler's Village