Here's How You Can Celebrate Halloween in Philadelphia and Its ‘Burbs

Spooky season has arrived, with Halloween right around the corner. From haunted houses to guided ghost tours, here are some of the best ways to celebrate in the Philadelphia area.

Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Delaware County

The Bates Motel offers a haunted motel experience with professional performers and animatronic effects and pyrotechnics.

Where: 1835 N. Middletown Rd., Glen Mills, PA

When: Thursday through Saturday from 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Sunday though Monday from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31

Fright Factory in Philadelphia

Located in the basement of a 120+ year old factory, Fright Factory is a high-scare, high-startle haunted house for adults.

Where: 2200 S. Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA

When: Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 31, and Wednesday, Oct. 27. Open from 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. all other days

Lehigh Valley Screampark in Lehigh County

Screampark is home to four attractions: Hollow of Horror Hayride, Condemned Haunted House, Operation Bio-Purge and 6 Feet Under and the Feeding Grounds.

Where: 2951 Betz Court, Orefield, PA

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Ghost Tour of Philadelphia

The Ghost Tour of Philadelphia offers a candlelight walking tour through the back streets and secret gardens of Independence National Park, Old City and Society Hill.

Where: Departs from Signers Garden at 434 - 498 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA

When: Select dates and times through Dec. 25

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure

Fright Fest is back in 2021 at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The park will feature seasonal decorations, live shows and haunted mazes through Halloween.

Where: 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ

When: Select days through Oct. 31

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

The former prison's Halloween Nights experience includes 15 attractions such as haunted houses, interactive performances and themed bars and lounges.

Where: 2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia PA

When: Select nights until Nov. 13

Halloween thrills and chills are returning to Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary, but with different fun planned. The former penitentiary celebrates its 30th year of Halloween scares with it's new Halloween Nights event.

Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Main St.

Newark, Delaware's annual Halloween Parade is back with marching bands, floats, antique automobiles and costumed characters.

Where: Main Street, Newark, DE

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Parking Lot Horrors in Chester County

You can watch a scary movie from the safety of your own car at the Haunted Drive-in at Exton Square Mall. Costumed staff will roam the crowd to scare moviegoers during the films.

Where: 260 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, PA

When: Movie showings and times can be found here.

Boo at the Zoo in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Zoo is hosting it's annual family-friendly Halloween event with candy, photo opportunities and seasonal décor.

Where: 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

When: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 and Friday, Oct. 29

Center City Bar Crawls

If you're 21+ you can participate in one of Philly's Halloween bar crawls. The “Official Halloween Bar Crawl” takes place in Center City on Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 with a costume contest and live entertainment. The “Trick or Drink Halloween Bar Crawl” takes place in Center City on Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.