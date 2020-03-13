coronavirus

H.S. Student in Montgomery County Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The student is currently in self-isolation, but state and county officials are trying to determine with whom the patient also came in contact.

By Brian X. McCrone

Methacton-Strike Averted
NBC Philadelphia

A student at Methacton High School in central Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, became the state's second high school student to be identified as testing positive for coronavirus.

The unidentified student is currently in self-isolation, according to an email from the Methacton School District. The state Department of Public Health, which is coordinating Pennsylvania efforts to contain the virus, notified the district.

"The Montgomery County Department of Public Health is currently working to determine which individuals, including other students and staff, this individual came into contact with while infected and before starting a self-isolation period," the district email said. "This comprehensive process, known as contact tracing, is labor-intensive and takes time to complete. The Office of Public Health will directly notify any at-risk individuals."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

49 mins ago

Delaware Health System Debuts Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing

coronavirus 4 hours ago

‘Somber Time,’ Not Necessarily Sober: Pa. Liquor Stores to Remain Open for Now

Montgomery County is the epicenter of a growing outbreak of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Eighteen of the state's 41 confirmed cases are in the county, as of 10 p.m. Friday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBrian X. McCronecoronavirus outbreakMethacton School District
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us