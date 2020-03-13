A student at Methacton High School in central Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, became the state's second high school student to be identified as testing positive for coronavirus.

The unidentified student is currently in self-isolation, according to an email from the Methacton School District. The state Department of Public Health, which is coordinating Pennsylvania efforts to contain the virus, notified the district.

"The Montgomery County Department of Public Health is currently working to determine which individuals, including other students and staff, this individual came into contact with while infected and before starting a self-isolation period," the district email said. "This comprehensive process, known as contact tracing, is labor-intensive and takes time to complete. The Office of Public Health will directly notify any at-risk individuals."

Montgomery County is the epicenter of a growing outbreak of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Eighteen of the state's 41 confirmed cases are in the county, as of 10 p.m. Friday.