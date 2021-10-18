Gunman Shoots Teen Boy and Man Near KFC in Philadelphia

A teen boy and a man are both recovering after they were shot near a KFC restaurant in Philadelphia Monday night.

The 15-year-old boy and 30-year-old man were both on the 2900 block of West Gordon Street at 8:13 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The teen was shot once in the back while the man was shot once in the leg. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. They are both in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

The shooting occurred a few hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head outside a Northeast Philadelphia high school. That teen remains in critical condition. A 65-year-old man who was driving in the area was killed in that shooting after a bullet went through the window of his SUV and struck him in the head.

As of Sunday night, there were 438 homicides in Philadelphia, up 14 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the deadliest on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.