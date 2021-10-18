Gunman Shoots Teen and Man Near High School in Northeast Philly

Léelo en Español.

A teenager and a man are fighting for their lives after they were both shot in the head near a Northeast Philadelphia high school Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy and 65-year-old man were both outside Lincoln High School on 7400 Rowland Avenue at 2:48 p.m. as classes were being dismissed when a gunman opened fire.

Both the man and teenager were shot in the head. They were both taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police believe the man was an innocent bystander.

Police arrested two people in connection to the shooting and recovered a weapon. They have not yet identified the suspects.

As of Sunday night, there were 438 homicides in Philadelphia, up 14 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the deadliest on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.