Gunman Shoots Man and Pregnant Woman in West Philadelphia

A pregnant woman and a man are recovering after they were both shot in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old woman and 48-year-old man were on the 5400 block of Pearl Street at 9:16 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot in the right side of the head, left wrist and left side of her chest while the man was shot in the left shoulder and left hip.

Both victims were taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The shooting occurred about an hour after two separate deadly shootings in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

With 305 homicides reported in the city as of Monday night, Philadelphia is on pace to have its deadliest year on record.

City leaders, including councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) have called for Mayor Kenney to declare a citywide emergency due to the gun violence crisis.

Kenney later wrote a letter to Gauthier stating he doesn’t plan on declaring one because it would have no impact in strengthening his administration’s current anti-violence efforts.

Those efforts include allocating over $150 million to gun violence prevention in the recently approved 2022 budget, weekly meetings with Philadelphia police and other agencies to help find solutions and participating in a national initiative made up of 15 cities across the country to collaborate on violence intervention strategies.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.