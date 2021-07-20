2 Men Killed in 2 Separate Philly Shootings Only Minutes Apart

Two men were killed in separate shootings that occurred only minutes apart in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred at 8:06 p.m. on 12th and Huntingdon streets. A 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest and three times in the back while a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where the 29-year-old was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m. The 27-year-old is in stable condition.

At 8:11 p.m. a man between the ages of 40 and 50 was on the 2100 block of Master Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot twice in the chest and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered in either shooting.

With 305 homicides reported in the city prior to Tuesday’s shootings, Philadelphia is on pace to have its deadliest year on record.

City leaders, including councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District), have called for Mayor Jim Kenney to declare a citywide emergency due to the gun violence crisis.

Kenney later wrote a letter to Gauthier stating he doesn’t plan on declaring an emergency because it would have no impact in strengthening his administration’s current anti-violence efforts.

Those efforts include allocating over $150 million to gun violence prevention in the recently approved 2022 budget, weekly meetings with Philadelphia police and other agencies to help find solutions and participating in a national initiative made up of 15 cities across the country to collaborate on violence intervention strategies.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.