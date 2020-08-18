6 People Injured in Mass Shooting in Philadelphia

What to Know Six people were on North 30th and West Cumberland streets Tuesday afternoon when a gunman opened fire.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions.

The shooting is part of a rash of gun violence that has plagued Philadelphia in recent months.

At least six people were hospitalized following a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The victims were on North 30th and West Cumberland streets Tuesday afternoon when a gunman opened fire. Six people were shot and taken to Temple University Hospital. Police have not yet revealed their conditions or a description of any suspects.

The shooting is part of a rash of gun violence that has plagued Philadelphia in recent months.

Over the weekend at least 41 people were struck and eight killed in 30 separate shootings in the city between Friday night and Sunday evening.

There have been nearly 2,000 shootings and more than 1,200 people struck this year, according to police statistics, which are current only through Aug. 16. That represents a jump of nearly 620 shootings and almost 320 people struck since the same time last year, though the figures surely grew overnight into Monday morning.

Homicides in Philadelphia are also up, with at least 270 people killed since Sunday night, marking a 31% increase since the same time last year.

Deputy Managing Director Vanessa Garrett Harley, the city’s top official for violence prevention, and Temple University gun policy researcher Jason Gravel told NBC10 that they believe the COVID-19 pandemic could be compounding a gun violence epidemic that has been getting worse in recent years.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.