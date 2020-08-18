Gun Battle Breaks Out in Philly Neighborhood After Suspect Shoots at Plainclothes Officer

What to Know Police said a gunman shot at a plainclothes officer who was sitting in a car on Germantown Avenue Tuesday.

The officer fired back and the suspect fled the scene. The officer was not hurt in the shooting.

The gun battle occurred around noon while families were in the area.

A gun battle broke out in a Philadelphia neighborhood in the middle of the day after a suspect shot at a plainclothes officer sitting in a car, according to investigators.

“Families are out. Kids are out enjoying a nice summer day and this kind of thing happens,” Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said.

#BREAKING Shooter targets plain-clothes #Philly narcotics officer in Germantown. Gun battle followed. Officer not hurt. Shooting happened while families were in the area. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/bZgmcGbf0e — Brandon Hudson (@BHudTV) August 18, 2020

Police said the officer was involved in an ongoing drug investigation and was inside a car on Germantown Avenue shortly before noon. A gunman then approached the vehicle and opened fire.

A gun battle ensued between the officer and the suspect, riddling two vehicles with bullets in broad daylight while families were in the area.

“I was in my bathtub, I heard the shots,” a longtime resident, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10. “I started hiding down in the tub.”

The resident told NBC10 she had turned her street into a play area where kids could hang out and get free lunch. Tuesday’s session ended prematurely.

“This happened mid-afternoon,” she said. “I told them to shut the play street down. The lunches are over. We can’t give out lunches if they’re shooting.”

The officer was not hurt in the shootout and the suspect fled the scene. Investigators are checking hospitals to see if the gunman was struck.

Police have not yet determined whether the gunman knew he was shooting at a police officer.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.