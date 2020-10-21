New Jersey

Gunman Kills 8-Year-Old and His Teen Brother After Firing at Trenton Home

The brothers were inside a home on the 200 block of Mulberry Street Tuesday night when a gunman shot and killed them

A gunman fired at a home in Trenton, New Jersey, Tuesday night, killing an 8-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother. 

The brothers were inside a home on the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 10:30 p.m. when the gunman opened fire, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Bullets entered the second floor of the home, killing the children.

No arrests were made as of Wednesday morning and police have not yet revealed the victims’ identities. Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force are investigating. Officers holding long rifles and K-9 team could be seen searching the neighborhood.

A car could be seen being towed from the scene Wednesday morning before daybreak.

Correction Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:50 a.m.: The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said it mistakenly identified the gender of one of the siblings. Both siblings were boys.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

