Gunman Shoots Teen in Front of Popular Philly Boxing Gym

A teenager is fighting for his life after he was shot in front of a popular boxing gym in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was walking with another teen into the Front Street Gym along the 2000 block of East Clearfield Street at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday when a gunman opened fire.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the lower back. Witnesses told NBC10 a trainer from the gym and a responding officer picked the teen up and rushed him to the hospital.

"Grabbed the kid and threw him in the car and the officer took off right away to the hospital," Frank Kulbach, the owner of the gym, told NBC10.

The 18-year-old is currently in extremely critical condition. The other teen was not hurt in the shooting.

Philadelphia police obtained surveillance footage of the shooting. In the video, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt lowers what appears to be a gun before fleeing the scene.

"The victim collapses immediately and the shooter is last seen running north on Amber Street," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim is a recent graduate of Roman Catholic High School. Kulbach said he regularly attends the gym.

"He's a good kid from a good neighborhood and they come every day at five o'clock," Kulbach said.

No arrests have been made. Police said they located 12 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon.

The Front Street Gym was named one of “Boxing’s Most Famous Gyms” by ESPN.com and was founded in 1980. Scenes for the 2015 “Rocky” spinoff and sequel “Creed” were filmed at the gym.

