Gunman Kills Man and Woman, Injures 2nd Man Inside Philly Chinese Restaurant

A man and woman were killed while a second man is fighting for his life following a triple shooting inside a Philadelphia Chinese restaurant late Tuesday night, police said.

The three victims were inside a restaurant along the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, according to investigators.

All three victims were struck by gunfire. A man and woman both died from their injuries. A second man is in critical condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

