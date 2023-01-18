Philadelphia

Gunman Kills Man and Woman, Injures 2nd Man Inside Philly Chinese Restaurant

The three victims were inside a restaurant along the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire, according to investigators. 

By David Chang

A man and woman were killed while a second man is fighting for his life following a triple shooting inside a Philadelphia Chinese restaurant late Tuesday night, police said.

All three victims were struck by gunfire. A man and woman both died from their injuries. A second man is in critical condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

