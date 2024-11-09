Group pushes for resolution in honor of Philly man who was killed by teens

More than two years after a 73-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of teenagers, loved ones and supporters of the victim gathered in Center City to push a resolution that would hold minors who commit crimes accountable for their conduct.

The rally – in honor of James Lambert Jr. – took place on the north side of City Hall on 1400 North Broad Street on Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon.

On June 24, 2022, shortly after 2:30 a.m., Lambert was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue near North 21st Street when he noticed a group of teens near a basketball court. After he asked the teens why they were out so late, the group attacked him, according to investigators.

"It was heart-wrenching," Tania Stephens, Lambert's niece said.

Video of the incident showed four teen boys and three teen girls punching Lambert and striking him with a traffic cone.

"The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head," police said. "The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day."

Two teens were charged with murder in connection to the attack though charges against one of the teens were later dismissed.

"I felt as though that was a slap in the face to my family and all the other victims of crime," Stephens explained.

Lambert’s murder sparked outrage both in Philadelphia and across the nation. It also inspired his niece and other community members to present a resolution that would hold minors in the city who commit crimes as well as their parents accountable.

"If the children are not going to be held accountable, we want the parents to be held accountable," Stephens said.

Minister Steve T. Robinson, the founder and chairman of the Inter-Faith Social Change Movement, told NBC10 that the Parental and Guardian Support Measure of Accountability for the Conduct of Minors was presented to City Council on May 17, 2023, and has garnered support from elected officials.

Robinson, Lambert’s niece and other community members pushed for the passage of the resolution during Saturday’s rally.

They suggest educational classes at the very least for adults caught in this position with their children.

"This is a measure in terms of putting parents and guardians on notice. You know, where is your child?" Minister Robinson said.

Supporters of the resolution hope that City Council can put this to a vote early next year.

According to data from Philadelphia, 945 people have been shot so far in 2024 as of Nov. 7. At least 117 of those gun violence victims are under 18 years of age.