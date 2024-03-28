Charges dismissed against teen boy involved in deadly Philly traffic cone beating, DA plans to appeal

Charges have been dismissed against the teen boy who was charged with murder in the 2022 fatal traffic cone attack of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

In July 2022, the boy, who was 14 years old at the time, was charged with murder after surrendering to police for allegedly attacking 73-year-old James Lambert with a group of juveniles that resulted in the victim's death.

According to court documents, the charges against the boy, Richard Jones who is now 16, have been dismissed.

A spokesperson from the DA’s office said they have filed a notice of appeal to the PA Superior Court in this case.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Jones was one of two teens charged with murder in the fatal beating and both were charged as an adult.

Police said on June 24, 2022, the victim was walking across Cecil B. Moore Avenue near North 21st Street around 2:38 a.m. when he was ambushed by a group of seven juveniles.

Lambert was walking past a basketball court when he questioned why the young people were out so late. That's when Lambert was attacked with food, fists and the traffic cone.

Video was released that showed the deadly attack and showed four boys and three girls believed to be early to mid-teens present during the attack.

"The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head," police said. "The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day."

Several teens involved in the incident surrendered to police, including Jones’ younger brother who was 10.

The 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl who turned themselves in were released by police and didn’t face any charges.

Lambert’s family spoke out after police released video and surveillance images of the attack.

"Even I can't comprehend that teenagers would beat an old person in the street for no apparent reason," said Tania Stephens, Lambert's niece.

At this time there is no information from officials on why the charges against Jones were dismissed or why the DA’s office filed a notice to appeal.