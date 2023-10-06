Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains unveils $125M resort-wide transformation

Get ready to head to the Poconos because one well-known resort just got a multi-million dollar makeover.

Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains, located about two hours north of Philadelphia, is celebrating the completion of an expansive $125 million top-to-bottom resort transformation.

The renovations include 202 new suites, 30 new three-bedroom villas, seven new slides for the indoor water park, two new restaurants, a new massive outdoor pool and entertainment space and a completely renovated lobby.

“Our Pocono Mountain resort has long been one of our flagship resorts, and with this $125 million expansion and renovation project we have significantly elevated the guest experience, making a family getaway to Great Wolf Lodge better than ever,” Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts John Murphy said in a news release. “We have completely reimagined this resort, bringing many of the amenities and experiences from our new resorts to the Pocono Mountains.”

“The enhancements to the Pocono Mountains resort are fantastic, and will ensure the lodge remains a special family destination for years to come. We know the joy that these resorts bring to families, and we are proud of the many jobs they create for communities across the country,” Head of Blackstone Real Estate Asset Management Americas Rob Harper added.

In addition to the renovations, the resort has hired 300 more employees.

Expanded water park

Seven new slides have been added to the recently opened 40,000-square-foot expanded section of the resort's indoor water park.

With those additions, it brings the total number of water slides to 20 and the size of the indoor water park to 120,000 square feet.

Credit: Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains

Additionally, there is a new area for toddlers, called Cub Paw Pool, with interactive water play features such as frog and turtle-themed splash pads and a water-spraying tree.

Credit: Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains

Added dining and entertainment

The newly renovated lobby includes self-service check-in kiosks and a new nighttime lobby show which is scheduled to debut later this fall.

Also, the lobby now includes a brand new, family-friendly workout called "Adventure Training: Get Fit with the Great Wolf Pack," which is in collaboration with actress and fitness enthusiast, Gabrielle Union. In a video-led workout, Union and her longtime trainer will lead guests in a 15-minute workout that features characters and stories from Great Wolf's animated film.

Just feet from the lobby, the resort opened two new restaurants - Timbers Tables & Kitchen and Fireside. Guests can now enjoy an elevated dining experience that is sophisticated but still casual and inviting.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a new outside oasis that features an oversized resort-style pool, firepits with cozy seating, a spacious hot tub and the new Outpost Bar & Grill.

New upscale accommodations

Now guests can book the newly opened Woodland Villas that offer a beautiful view of the surrounding Pocono mountains.

According to Great Wolf Lodge officials, each villa can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a living area and a private outdoor terrace.

Credit: Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains

Also during renovations, Mountain Towers were expanded, which added an additional 202 rooms to the resort and two new room categories - Deluxe Wolf Den Suites and Deluxe Kid Cabin Suites.

In total there are now 632 family-friend suites and villas available at the resort, making it the second-largest Great Wolf Lodge in the company.

For more information about the Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains, visit www.greatwolf.com/poconos.