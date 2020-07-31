Gov. Wolf Debunks Rumor On Fall School Closure

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday denied a rumor spreading through social media that all schools would be closed for in-person instruction in the fall.

"I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes," he said.

The decision of whether to stay open is up to the districts. The state health and education departments have guidance posted online for schools to follow.

Some districts, like Philadelphia, will have all-online instruction for the start of the school year and plan to have in-person classes after Thanksgiving. You can track district reopening plans in our region here.