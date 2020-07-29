Schooling in a Pandemic

school reopenings

What Is the Reopening Plan for Schools in Philly and the Suburbs? Here Are Answers

Hundreds of school districts in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties along with South Jersey and Delaware are scrambling to come up with plans for the 2020-2021 school year. We have a map with answers for parents and teachers.

By NBC10 Staff

Illustration of desks over a map of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Getty Images/NBC OTS Staff

Check the interactive map below to see what your school district and others in the Philadelphia region are planning for the start of the school year in September.

Whether it's all-virtual, a hybrid model or in-person learning, school districts across southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware are releasing plans for the next school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for parents, teachers and students to figure out what they'll need to do for a September start to the 2020-2021 year. NBC10 has built a map of all the public school districts in the region. Some districts' plans are still being added, while some districts already listed on the map may change their plans in the days and weeks ahead. Please check back frequently for the most up-to-date plans.

We are also working to add plans for private schools and public charter schools. The Philadelphia Archdiocese on July 29 announced plans for a hybrid opening for its Catholic high schools across the Philadelphia region that includes some in-person schooling and some virtual schooling. The archdiocesan grammar schools will be fully in-person, the archdiocese said.

Public School Districts' Reopening Plans in the Philadelphia Region

Hundreds of school districts across southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware are scrambling to prepare for the new school year starting in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are plans for each district. This map is still being updated.

Data: NCES, School Districts

Credit: Sara Smith, Brian X. McCrone/NBC 10 Philadelphia

Are you a parent, a student, or teacher or administrator thinking about the looming school semester ahead? Tell us how you're feeling about the impending school semester, and what you think should be the right thing for school districts to do in the survey being conducted by NBC Owned Television Stations.

Your answer may be collected and published by this site and NBC Owned Television Stations. See our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

