What Is the Reopening Plan for Schools in Philly and the Suburbs? Here Are Answers

Whether it's all-virtual, a hybrid model or in-person learning, school districts across southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware are releasing plans for the next school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for parents, teachers and students to figure out what they'll need to do for a September start to the 2020-2021 year. NBC10 has built a map of all the public school districts in the region. Some districts' plans are still being added, while some districts already listed on the map may change their plans in the days and weeks ahead. Please check back frequently for the most up-to-date plans.

We are also working to add plans for private schools and public charter schools. The Philadelphia Archdiocese on July 29 announced plans for a hybrid opening for its Catholic high schools across the Philadelphia region that includes some in-person schooling and some virtual schooling. The archdiocesan grammar schools will be fully in-person, the archdiocese said.

Public School Districts' Reopening Plans in the Philadelphia Region

Hundreds of school districts across southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware are scrambling to prepare for the new school year starting in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are plans for each district. This map is still being updated.

Are you a parent, a student, or teacher or administrator thinking about the looming school semester ahead? Tell us how you're feeling about the impending school semester, and what you think should be the right thing for school districts to do in the survey being conducted by NBC Owned Television Stations.

