Board OKs All-Online Start to Fall Semester for Philly Schools

After a weeklong delay due to fierce opposition by parents and teachers, the School District of Philadelphia’s board of education finally greenlit a reopening plan that will see students begin the fall semester fully online before possibly transitioning to hybrid learning.

Thursday’s 7-to-1 vote came a week after Superintendent William Hite had asked for an extension when numerous parents, teachers and school administrators spent hours excoriating the original health and safety plan, which would have seen the semester begin in a hybrid fashion.

The only dissenter was board member Maria McColgan, a pediatrician who argued that the science – including research showing negative impacts of school closures and the reduced risk of young children contracting and spreading COVID-19 – supports the reopening of campuses.

“My biggest concern is that the decisions for the School District of Philadelphia are now being made based on fear itself, rather than science and the needs of our children and families,” she said.

Thursday’s approval of the revised plan, though, clears the way for all students to begin online instruction beginning Sept. 2, before possibly switching to a hybrid model after Nov. 17 if the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other agencies determine it is safe to do so. Given that the health department helped craft the original plan, though, it is likely that a switch to hybrid learning after Nov. 17 will come down to whether the idea has broad support among teachers and administrators.

Much of the concern voiced against the original plan centered around the risk of spreading the virus in the confines of a classroom, especially given a recent uptick of infections both locally and nationwide.

In recent months, the overall number of new infections in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs has decreased from its peak, but it is still higher than what the official reported numbers were in March, when schools were first forced to shutter due to the pandemic.

But while the new plan reduces the possibility of infection within schools, it also extends the amount of time students have been away from their teachers and peers as they continue with online classes.

Both Hite and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley have expressed concern about the long-term educational and emotional impacts caused by a lack of at-school instruction, especially for younger children, minorities and those living in poverty. The sentiment is shared by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which recommended in a recent report that officials should prioritize reopening in the fall, especially for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“Now we know based on evidence and research that children from circumstances of poverty, particularly Black and Latino children, were disproportionately impacted with going to a virtual learning type of approach,” Hite said last week.

Black and Latino children represent 73% of the district's more than 200,000 students. The district is the eighth-largest in the nation and the largest in Pennsylvania.

Yet, Philadelphia schools are not unique as they try to craft plans for fall instruction. The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest in the country, has already announced that it will begin the term fully online. Other districts have done the same, too.

And in a sharp reversal, President Donald Trump conceded that some school districts will not be able to begin in-person classes right away. The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention similarly recommended digital learning in areas where viral spread is prominent.

The School District of Philadelphia’s approved reopening plan also does away with the "Digital Academy," at least for now. This option would have been tailored to students who opted for all-online classes, but would not guarantee that they would be paired with teachers from their own schools, a key sticking point for many parents.

Now, though, there won't be an immediate need for the Digital Academy, since all students will be taught fully online by teachers from their schools. However, if the district does manage to reach a hybrid model later in the fall, the academy might return for students who wish to remain fully digital, Chief Academic Supports Officer Malika Savoy-Brooks said.

The new plan also impacts some pre-kindergarten students, with Hite saying previously that district-run pre-K centers will remain virtual for now.

However, Farley and Mayor Jim Kenney said that city-run centers will remain open.

For the rest of the students, Hite said both the district and city are working to make reliable internet accessible by working with service providers to identify areas and people without internet.

"Either through solutions that will come through the city or through the district itself, we're going to solve that problem so all of our children that need internet access will have it," Hite said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.