U.S. Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to tour site of I-95 collapse

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday for a visit to the site of the collapse of a section of I-95.

According to the federal Department of Transportation, while he's here, Buttigieg is expected to meet with Mayor Jim Kenney, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards, and other local leaders.

The officials will then survey the damage to the roadway and surrounding areas before offering some comments to members of the press at the site.

The secretary is also expected to look at local community efforts to rebuild I-95 safely and efficiently, while limiting interim impacts to commuters and the nation's supply chains.

NBC10 plans to livestream Buttigieg's comments at the site right here in this story starting at noon.