I-95 collapse

U.S. Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to tour site of I-95 collapse

Pete Buttigieg will be in Philadelphia to examine the damage done to I-95 -- a crucial thoroughfare that stretches along the entire East Coast -- after a truck fire caused a section of the highway to collapse

By Hayden Mitman

Pete Buttigieg
Lucy Garrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday for a visit to the site of the collapse of a section of I-95.

According to the federal Department of Transportation, while he's here, Buttigieg is expected to meet with Mayor Jim Kenney, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards, and other local leaders.

The officials will then survey the damage to the roadway and surrounding areas before offering some comments to members of the press at the site.

The secretary is also expected to look at local community efforts to rebuild I-95 safely and efficiently, while limiting interim impacts to commuters and the nation's supply chains.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10 plans to livestream Buttigieg's comments at the site right here in this story starting at noon.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

I-95 collapse
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us