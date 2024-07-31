Girl, 14, shot through bedroom wall of West Philly home

Law enforcement officials are questioning members of a West Philadelphia family after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder when a bullet passed through the wall of bedroom early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1600 block of North 61st Street in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday after a 14-year-old girl was hurt when a bullet came through a wall of her bedroom and grazed her shoulder.

The bullet, officials believe, was fired from another bedroom -- as a shell casing was found in the home -- and it went through a bathroom wall before continuing through the wall of the teen's bedroom.

According to police, the girl was visiting her aunt's house at the time and there were about 12 people in the home -- ranging from the age of just 10 months to 50 years old -- to have a family movie night.

Police investigators said that four family members at the home have been taken in for questioning in the incident.

However, officials also said no gun has yet been recovered in this incident.

An investigation, police officials said, is ongoing.