Philadelphia

Girl Grazed by Bullet and Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle, Police Say

The 6-year-old girl is in stable condition.

By David Chang

A young girl is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet and struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The 6-year-old girl was on the 600 block of East Wishart Street at 6:28 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The girl suffered a graze wound to the left side of her face and was also hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. 

The girl was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not yet confirmed whether or not the gunman and hit-and-run driver are the same person. They continue to investigate. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

