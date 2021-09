A child is in extremely critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia.

The child was on the 6900 block of Eastwood Street early Wednesday evening when he or she was hit by a vehicle.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in extremely critical condition.

The striking vehicle remained at the scene.

